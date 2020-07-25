Donald Trump Pays Tribute To Regis Philbin: “He Kept Telling Me To Run For President”

President Donald Trump eulogized the life and career of Regis Philbin on Saturday, after news broke that Philbin died Friday at age 88. Trump took to to write about his friend and mentioned that Philbin told him to run for president.

“One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88,” Trump said. “He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you….

“And to Joy, his wonderful wife who he loved so much, my warmest condolences!!!”

Trump and Philbin both called New York City home after Philbin moved there in 1983 to host The Morning Show, which was renamed three years later Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, on which Trump was a frequent guest. In 2005, they even covered the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on The Regis Philbin Christmas Album.



Philbin died Friday of natural causes.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” according to a statement issued to People magazine today by his family.

Phiblin’s career as a host included the shows A.M. Los Angeles and Regis Philbin’s Saturday Night in St. Louis before moving to NYC. He later hosted the hit primetime game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire as well as the first season of America’s Got Talent. He won Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding talk show host, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys in 2008.

Survivors include daughters J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin, whom he shared with his wife Joy of 50 years. He was also father to daughter Amy Philbin, whom he shared with his first wife, Catherine Faylen.

