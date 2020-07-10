Donald Trump’s Rally In New Hampshire Delayed Due To Tropical Storm

Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10686224y) President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, OK.

President Donald Trump’s rally in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday is off, with plans to reschedule in the coming weeks.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said on Twitter.

The event was to be his first rally since a June 20 event in Tulsa, which drew a lower-than-expected crowd to an indoor arena amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The recent uptick in cases of the virus also have shadowed the plans for the New Hampshire event. The campaign had planned to hand out masks and hand sanitizer, while the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, said that it was “imperative” that attendees wear face coverings. He told reporters that he did not plan to attend, citing health concerns.

The tropical storm is moving north along the mid-Atlantic coast, with warnings on Friday for the coasts of Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

Here are the 7/10 11 AM EDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm Fay, as tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/pMZ3gADNZI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2020

The rise in coronavirus cases also has raised new questions of plans for the Republican National Convention, as the Trump team moved the locale to Jacksonville, FL after officials in Charlotte raised issues of holding a large-scale indoor event. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters that “we’ll have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not you can safely convene that many people.”