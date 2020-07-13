“That’s What He Was Getting At”: White House Tries To Explain Why Donald Trump Retweeted Chuck Woolery’s Claim That “Everyone Is Lying” About Coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday was asked to explain why Donald Trump retweeted game show host Chuck Woolery’s claim that “everyone is lying” about the coronavirus, including the Centers for Disease Control, as a way to keep the economy coming back before the election.

A reporter asked McEnany, “The president retweeted something this morning … saying that the CDC is lying about the coronavirus in order to hurt his chances of getting reelected. Does the President believe that the CDC is lying about COVID-19?”

McEnany tried to explain what the intent of Trump’s retweet was, even if it is a bit more nuanced than Woolery’s claims.

“The president, with his intent in that retweet, expresses displeasure with the CDC, some rogue individuals leaking guidelines prematurely,” she said. “You had a 63-page plan that was leaked prematurely. He believes that that misleads the American public when there are planning materials released that are not in their fullest form and their best form. So that’s what he was getting at.”

In his tweet, Woolery wrote, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 13, 2020

He added, in another tweet, “There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It’s worldwide and it’s overwhelming. BUT NO.”

Woolery, the original host of Wheel of Fortune who went on to host the dating show Love Connection, is one of Trump’s ardent celebrity defenders on Twitter.

Trump’s retweet came after reports that the White House was sending out a memo to reporters pointing out times when they claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been wrong about COVID-19.

News outlets described the memo as something akin to political opposition research, and led to speculation that Fauci could be on the outs. He has been largely absent from TV appearances, but has given print interviews, including one last week in which he disputed the notion that the U.S. is “doing great” in fighting the coronavirus.

But McEnany said that the memo was sent out because “we were asked a very specific question by the Washington Post, and that question was President Trump noted that Dr. Fauci had made some mistakes, and we provided a direct answer to what was a direct question.”

Later, Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with Fauci, adding, “I find him to be a very nice person. I don’t always agree with him.”