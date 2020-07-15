Chris Wallace To Interview Donald Trump On Next ‘Fox News Sunday’

Donald Trump will sit-down for an interview with Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday who has been the target of the president’s attacks on Twitter.

Trump’s last interview for the show was on Nov. 18, 2018. The president’s last network Sunday show appearance was on Meet the Press in June, 2019.

Fox News said that the interview will take place at the White House and “will focus on recent civil unrest across the country, the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the 2020 election, including the latest surrounding the Republican National Convention, among other topics.”

Trump has attacked Wallace in some of his tweets, usually after one of Wallace’s tough interviews with an administration official or supporter. On April 26, Trump wrote, “Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!”

In an interview with Deadline, Wallace relayed his reaction after Trump called him “nasty” and “obnoxious” after his interview with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) last November.

Wallace said, with a bit of humor, “After I did the Scalise interview… my oldest son called me up and he said, ‘Nasty? No. Obnoxious, well maybe.’”

He added, “I have been in the business a half century and I have been attacked by all sides. Generally speaking, I think it is an indication that you’re doing your job. I mean I’m not in this to make friends. I am in this to do the best reporting that I can do.”