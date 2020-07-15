Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Brave New World’: Showrunner David Wiener On Adapting Aldous Huxley’s Dystopian Novel For Peacock

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

UTA Nears Deal With WGA To Resume Repping Writers

Read the full story

Chris Wallace To Interview Donald Trump On Next ‘Fox News Sunday’

Donald Trump Chris Wallace
Fox News Channel

Donald Trump will sit-down for an interview with Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday who has been the target of the president’s attacks on Twitter.

Trump’s last interview for the show was on Nov. 18, 2018. The president’s last network Sunday show appearance was on Meet the Press in June, 2019.

Fox News said that the interview will take place at the White House and “will focus on recent civil unrest across the country, the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the 2020 election, including the latest surrounding the Republican National Convention, among other topics.”

Trump has attacked Wallace in some of his tweets, usually after one of Wallace’s tough interviews with an administration official or supporter. On April 26, Trump wrote, “Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!”

In an interview with Deadline, Wallace relayed his reaction after Trump called him “nasty” and “obnoxious” after his interview with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) last November.

Wallace said, with a bit of humor, “After I did the Scalise interview… my oldest son called me up and he said, ‘Nasty? No. Obnoxious, well maybe.’”

He added, “I have been in the business a half century and I have been attacked by all sides. Generally speaking, I think it is an indication that you’re doing your job. I mean I’m not in this to make friends. I am in this to do the best reporting that I can do.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad