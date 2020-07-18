Chris Wallace Calls Out Donald Trump For Claiming That Joe Biden Wants To Defund The Police

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House.

As Fox News’ Chris Wallace sat down for an interview with Donald Trump on Friday, he called out when the president claimed that Joe Biden supports defunding the police.

In the interview, set to air Sunday on Fox News Sunday, Trump blamed Democrats for violence in major cities, and then added, “It’s gotten totally out of control and it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police.”

Wallace responded, “Sir, he does not.”

Trump then claimed that Biden’s “charter” with Bernie Sanders — or a unity platform designed to bring together the left and centrist wings of the parties — supports defunding the police.

“It says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace said.

Related Story President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Sunday Edition

Trump then said, “Oh really? It says abolish. It says defund. Let’s go. Get me the charter please,” Trump said, as he looked off camera.

After the preview clip aired on Fox News on Friday afternoon, Wallace told Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer that his staff did get the charter but Trump “couldn’t find any indication – because there isn’t any – that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”

Later, as the clip went viral, Trump still insisted that Biden “wants to defund our police. He may use different words, but when you look at his pact with Crazy Bernie, and other things, that’s what he wants to do. It would destroy America!”

Biden said in a CBS News interview on June 8 that he doesn’t support defunding the police.

NEW: Chris and President Trump sit down to discuss the recent spike in violence in major cities across the country. Tune in Sunday to catch the full interview. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/r7hwgyVhKM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 17, 2020

Fox News also released another portion of the interview, when Wallace asked Trump whether he regretted “not wearing a mask in a public from the start.” Wallace also asked the president if he would consider “a national mandate that people need to wear masks.”

Trump responded, “No I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that. No, and I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask everything disappears. Hey, Dr. Fauci said don’t wear a mask. Our Surgeon General – terrific guy – said don’t wear a mask. Everybody who is saying don’t wear a mask – all of sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask, and as you know masks cause problems, too. With that being said, I’m a believer in masks. I think masks are good.”