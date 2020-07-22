Dominic Cooke Steps Away From Bob Marley Musical After Race Conversations; Clint Dyer Takes The Reins

Dominic Cooke says he is stepping away from directing next year’s Get Up, Stand Up – The Bob Marley Musical after recent conversations on race changed his mind about helming the stage project.

Taking his place will be Clint Dyer, the actor and director whose credits include Death Of England at the UK’s National Theater, and Cooke has lent his full support to his replacement.

“In recent weeks the conversation about race has changed in theatre, as it has across society. With that in mind, and after much reflection, I have decided to step aside from my role to make way for Clint Dyer to lead the project,” said Cooke, whose credits include the play Follies and its planned film adaptation, as well as On Chesil Beach, The Hollow Crown, and the upcoming The Courier (previously Ironbark).

“Clint is a brilliant theatre-maker and an inspiring leader. I can’t wait to see what he brings to this powerful story. I have offered to support him in whatever way I can.”

“Having had the pleasure and education of working for Dominic as a writer/director at the Royal Court and with him at the National Theatre as an actor spanning decades, he has always been a man of great integrity, sensitivity and of course immense talent,” said Dyer. “So, in many regards it is of no surprise, that while having actually earned his ‘stripes’ as it were, he would still show such respect, dignity and heart. I have great admiration for his decision, and I am incredibly honored to be offered the opportunity to take on the role of director.”

“As a British-Jamaican I have been a Marleyite since I could hear, so understand the great honor this actually is. I hope we can take forward the amazing work that Lee and Dominic have done so far and bring this story to life in a conscious, uplifting and joyous way. Bob has been an inspiration to millions and right now we need his unifying voice and ideas, to guide and inspire us towards redemption and true hope for the future.”

Get Up, Stand Up – The Bob Marley Musical is set to star Arinzé Kene as the reggae icon. It was developed by Cooke and Lee Hall and is scheduled to open at London’s Lyric theatre in spring.