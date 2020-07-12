Disney World Reopening Gets Mixed First Reactions As Fans Give Park’s Welcome Back Videos Horror Treatment

As Disney reopened their premier theme park, Walt Disney World, today in Florida amid exploding coronavirus numbers, social media immediately took the entertainment conglomerate to task by criticizing the decision to resume theme parks operations, calling premature and risky.

Florida has now seen more than 250,000 total cases of confirmed coronavirus cases and has tallied more than 300 deaths in the last three days, with 11,000 new cases reported on today’s park reopening day.

Disney World, which had been shuttered for nearly four months, follows the May reopening of Shanghai Disneyland with safety precautions and strict social distancing rules.

Theme parks journalist Carlye Wisel visited the Disney World today an pointed out that proper social distancing guidelines quickly fell apart when visitors entered the park.

haven’t even made it in the gate yet and my heart is pounding out of my chest. just had to squeeze past a lane of opposite traffic while there’s this densely packed line for guest services. this is unacceptable — and I haven’t even made it into the park yet. pic.twitter.com/GTzsAjRlD2 — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) July 11, 2020

Other early visitors were just happy to be back in the park after the long shutdown.

Disney World employees cheering as people enter Magic Kingdom on opening day. Disney World really is the happiest place on Earth. pic.twitter.com/9ls3gM6Sg4 — KC (@kci2013) July 11, 2020

Some social media users took aim at the cheery “Welcome Back” videos Disney put out ahead of its world resort’s reopening. Remixing the park footage with eerie music, including from horror classic The Shining, they reimagined Disney’s reopening as a sign of a dystopian present. See the pair of Disney videos and their dark counterparts.