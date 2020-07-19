Disney World Closes Mask Loophole, Bans Eating And Drinking While Walking

Add “eating and drinking while walking” to the list of things you can’t do at Walt Disney World in the pandemic era.
Like some Las Vegas casinos, the park has banned consumption of food and drink on the move in order to ensure masks are worn at all times.
Disney World has been under fire in some quarters for reopening at a time when COVID-19 cases are spiking, particularly in its home state of Florida. To minimize the potential spread of the disease, the theme park has instituted many new rules on social distancing, capacity, and cleaning. It is also requiring masks to be worn at all times.
Previously, the rule’s exception on masks was limited to eating and drinking. But that loophole has now been closed, as patrons were seen walking throughout the park with beverages and food sans masks.
Popular Disney blogs Walt Disney World News Today and Mickey Blog report guests are now required to remain stationary while sipping or snacking. Walt Disney World updated its official policy to indicate the change. It now states that “you may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”
