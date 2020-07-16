Disney+ ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Adds Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki And Chris Parnell

The cast of the Home Alone reboot is growing. Deadline has confirmed that Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) and Chris Parnell (Archer) are also part of the fresh take on the classic 20th Century Fox franchise at Disney+.

The trio of actors join previously announced cast members Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper. The reboot, which had already been cast and was filming when the coronavirus-related shutdown hit in mid-March, is being directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa, Who Is America?). Its cast, revealed by the Disinsider, also features Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes, Timothy Simons, and Mikey Day, who co-wrote the script with Streeter Seidell. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson serve as producers.

No logline has been released but the new Home Alone film is believed tyo follow a young boy (Yates) at war with a couple (Kemper, Delaney) over a stolen figurine.

The Home Alone redux was first teased last year when Disney’s Bob Iger said that it along with Fox library franchises Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen would see new life on Disney+.

The production has been on pause since the start of the pandemic. In addition to Home Alone, Disney has also halted productions of The Little Mermaid, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk.