The Walt Disney Co. is “slashing” its ad spending on , according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Disney becomes the latest company to withdraw ads from Facebook, which is suffering from a boycott by its advertisers over its policies on so-called “hate speech” and other content. But Disney was the leading advertiser on Facebook for the first six months of this year, according to estimates from Pathmatics Inc., so its withdrawal is particularly painful.

Such large companies as Starbucks, Unilever, Verizon, and Ford have also cut back or withdrawn advertising on the social media platform. The call for a boycott came from such groups as the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, who claim Facebook has not enforced policies on so-called “hate speech” and misinformation.