Disney+ Joining Comic-Con@Home Lineup With Virtual Panels For ‘Marvel’s 616,’ ‘Right Stuff,’ ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Movie

Disney will tout three projects coming to its Disney+ streaming service with virtual panels during next month’s Comic-Con@Home event.

Anthology docuseries Marvel’s 616, scripted original series The Right Stuff and animated movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will all get screen time.

Last week, Comic-Con@Home announced several Disney television panels for properties like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. Hulu is also part of the @Home lineup.

Comic-Con@Home will be held on the same dates as the physical Comic-Con, which was canceled due to COVID-19: July 22 to 26.

In a typical summer, Disney would be looking to use its D23 confab as a primary showcase for Disney+ — last year, ahead of its November launch, D23 was the site of early sign-ups as well as other promotions. Due to the pandemic, this year’s edition was postponed.

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s legacy of stories, characters and creators. Each documentary in the series is directed by a different filmmaker. Directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer will take part in the panel, as will executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

The Phineas and Ferb panel will feature the movie’s creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. They will be joined by director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker and an “exclusive sneak peek” is promised.

The Right Stuff, like the feature film and book it is based on, explores the early days of the U.S. space program. The first National Geographic scripted original series headed for Disney+, it comes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

The panel for the show will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin and Patrick Fischler. Showrunner and exec producer Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson will also appear. The moderator will be former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison.