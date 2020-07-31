Disney+ Content Chief Agnes Chu Exits To Head Condé Nast Entertainment

Disney+ content chief Agnes Chu is leaving the Mouse House to head up Condé Nast Entertainment’s video push.

Chu, who was SVP, content for the nascent streamer, is set to become president of the publishing company’s studio and distribution division. She joins in September and reports to Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch.

She is the latest top Disney exec to leave in recent months following the departure of Kevin Mayer, Disney’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International division, to TikTok.

Deadline understands that Chu will remain with Disney until mid August and is working closely with Ricky Strauss, President of Content and Marketing for Disney+ on the transition. Sarah Shepard and Dan Silver will report to Strauss on an interim basis.

It is a blow for Disney; Chu was close to Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who she served as Vice President, Office of the Chairman and CEO between 2013 and 2016. She joined Disney in 2008 and has had roles in digital short form development and production, as well as current and daytime programming at ABC Entertainment.

Chu’s departure comes after a new, streamlined development process at Disney Television Studios gave the mega TV studio, which includes the Disney TV Studio labels, 20th Century Fox Television, Fox 21 and ABC Studios, greater autonomy for the projects they were developing for The Mandalorian streaming service, which launched in November.

In Chu’s new role, she will be charged with growing Condé Nast’s entertainment studios from brands including The New Yorker, Wired, GQ, Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Condé Nast Entertainment produces around 4,000 videos a year including Vogue’s 73 Questions, Wired’s Autocomplete Interview and Architectural Digest’s Open Door and has been stepping up its move into long-form in recent years, partnering with studios on shows such as Netflix’s Last Chance U and Vice TV’s Most Expensivest. It has also been getting into feature films with credits on Only the Brave and The Old Man & The Gun.

“Agnes is a rare creative executive that can harness both vision and operational expertise to produce culture-defining content and audience experiences,” said Lynch. “Her leadership was instrumental to the success of one of the largest media launches in the last decade and we are thrilled for her to join us and help drive the continued growth of our brands and audience through the power of video storytelling.”

“Storytelling has the ability to move people, provoke conversation, and indelibly impact our culture on a global scale, which creates a responsibility that is particularly pivotal today,” said Chu. “The premium brands of Condé Nast have always inspired me, allowing me access to new vantage points and a vision of what is possible. I’m excited to work with Roger, the editors, and the great teams to continue building on the company’s incredible legacy, and expanding its remarkable content across all platforms.”