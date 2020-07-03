Discovery Acquires German Free-To-Air Channel Tele5 From Leonine

Discovery has acquired the German free-to-air entertainment channel Tele5 from Leonine for an undisclosed fee.

The deal also includes a “long-term” content agreement, which gives Discovery Germany access to Leonine’s library of fictional content. Regulatory approval will be required for the deal to be finalized.

Susanne Aigner, MD of Discovery Germany, said: “This enables us to tap new target audience groups and expand our marketing potential with the reach of Tele 5. In addition, the content agreement concluded guarantees long-term access to the fiction library of Leonine. This expansion of our portfolio represents an important step.”

Dr Markus Frerker, COO of Leonine, added: “We are happy that Tele5, a successful fictional general entertainment channel, is joining Discovery Germany.”

Discovery Germany’s current free-to-air portfolio includes DMAX, TLC, Eurosport and HGTV.