Digital Entertainment Group Sets Google, Amazon, NBCUniversal And ViacomCBS Execs As Direct-To-Consumer Alliance Officers

EXCLUSIVE: The Digital Entertainment Group has appointed senior executives from NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Amazon Prime and Google as the officers of its newly formed D2C Alliance.

The sub-group was formed by the DEG, an industry consortium, to advocate and promote the benefits of direct-to-consumer streaming services and help the emerging category reach its full consumer potential. It will be chaired by Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBC Universal Digital Enterprises. Ron Lamprecht, director of corporate business development at Amazon Prime, will be vice chair. The other board officers are Jonathan Zepp, M&E Global Partnerships, Google Platforms & Ecosystems, and Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The officers were elected by the full D2C Alliance Steering Committee, which includes representatives from most of the major direct-to-consumer providers. The steering committee is in the process of prioritizing a number of action items and deliverables. It is also hosting a video conference event on Thursday titled The Evolving D2C Landscape.

The alliance is working to identify key issues confronted by both SVOD and AVOD services. Some of these topics include definitions and standards; uniform messaging; activation and adoption; research and data analytics; consumer consumption patterns; improved quality of service; and generating greater overall awareness.

Initially formed in 1997 to promote the then-breakthrough DVD format, the DEG has added several dozen stakeholders over the years, a cross-section of studios, manufacturers and technology firms.

“For more than two decades, the DEG’s mission has been to drive the successful launch of new entertainment formats and services” said Amy Jo Smith, DEG President and CEO. “Because of the strong industry leadership associated with the D2C Alliance, our organization is poised, once again, to maximize the opportunities associated with these new businesses, for consumers and trade alike.”