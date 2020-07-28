Directors Guild Sets Late Date for 2021 DGA Awards Ceremony

The Directors Guild of America today announced that the 73rd Annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, the latest date for the ceremony in at least 20 years.

The latest they’ve been held in two decades was on March 10, 2001. The 2020 awards were held on Jan. 25; last year on Feb. 1, and in 2018 on Feb. 2.

The guild didn’t explain the later-than-usual date in making the announcement today, but many live events have been pushed back because of the coronavirus.

The announcement puts the DGAs a couple weeks before the Academy Awards, which are set for April 25. Earlier this week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association set the 78th Golden Globe Awards for February 28, 2021.

The 2021 SAG Awards will take place on March 14, a month and a half later than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 27th annual awards show had been set for Jan. 24, 2021.

Further information about the DGA Awards, including submission requirements and venue, will be announced at a later date.

-David Robb contributed to this report