DeVon Franklin Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Producer, motivational speaker and bestselling author DeVon Franklin (Breakthrough) is expanding his work in television, signing an overall deal with CBS TV Studios.

Franklin serves as president and CEO of the Franklin Entertainment production company, which has a multi-year first-look film deal with Paramount Pictures and a second-look deal with Netflix. Franklin has tapped former Juniper Place Productions exec Jenna Nicholson as VP Television to oversee his deal at CBS TV Studios.

On the film side, Franklin most recently produced the inspirational film Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Mike Colter and Marcel Ruiz for Disney/Fox; the Sony Pictures Animation film The Starring with Zachary Levi, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry; and the Sony Pictures film Miracles From Heaven starring Jennifer Garner, Queen Latifah and Eugenio Derbez. On the TV side, he previously sold projects to NBC, ABC, CBS, Netflix and Hulu.

Additionally, Franklin Entertainment has several projects in development including Flamin’ Hot, the true story of the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, for Fox Searchlight, and Daring to Live for Paramount, the true story of four Black women who go on extreme adventures to overcome their greatest fears in life.

Franklin also is the author of multiple bestselling books including The Truth About Men, The Success Commandments, The Wait co-written with his wife actress Meagan Good, and Produced by Faith. He also serves as a Governor-At-Large on the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Franklin is repped by WME and John Meigs at HJTH.