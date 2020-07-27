‘Deutschland 83’ Creator Joerg Winger Launches Fremantle-Backed Venture Big Window Productions

Joerg Winger, the creator of hit German drama Deutschland 83, is stepping down as managing of UFA Fiction to launch a drama label that will sit within the Fremantle-backed production company.

Winger has established Big Window Productions, which will focus on bringing stories from Berlin to a global audience. He will be managing director of the new venture and his team will include Sebastian Werninger and Philipp Driessen.

Winger said: “At Big Window we are concentrating on a small portfolio of extraordinary stories with high entertainment value, often inspired by real events. The core of our work is focused on intensive development. Our international team’s cultural diversity opens up new perspectives and conversations for the German landscape.”

Development projects include French-German series Ouija with Thomas Bourguignon’s Kwaï for France Télévision and The Jungle (working title), about a Covid-19 outbreak at a slaughterhouse, for WarnerMedia Germany-backed TNT Serie.

It follows the global success of International Emmy-winning Deutschland 83, which streams on Amazon internationally and on Sundance TV in America. Season 3 debuts this fall.