Desus & Mero Head Out On Virtual Book Tour To Promote ‘God-Level Knowledge Darts’

Desus & Mero, stars of Showtime’s eponymous late-night talkshow, are heading out on a book tour, virtually.

Given that touring the country is a bit tricky in COVID-19 times, the pair have set up a virtual tour to promote God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, which is published by Penguin Random House on September 22.

Tickets to the experience will include the virtual live show and a pre-order copy of the life advice book. Some tickets will be available for a virtual meet-and-greet.

The ‘tour’ kicks off on August 14 in the mid-Atlantic, before wrapping up in the south on September 20.

“We want to share all we’ve learned, after years in the Bronx streets, with you: the people. So with a lifetime spent building up a plethora of information from trials and tribulations and a handful of misdemeanors, we decided to write this book—a sequel to the Bible, or maybe to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, depending on how big a nerd you are. Let this book be your North Star,” the pair said.

Penguin Random House

This comes as Showtime moved their show from its previous Monday night slot to Sunday evenings, alongside shows such as The Chi and Black Mondays. It also airs on Thursday nights.

“The network believes in us, and Sunday night, you know, that’s the night for the big shows,” Desus, otherwise known as Daniel Baker, told Deadline. “Imagine it like a baseball lineup. You just want to have your best hitters right after each other, boom, boom, boom. You’ve got all the crème de la crème shows in one package on Sunday night, and it gives our show a chance to be in front of more eyes so more people could see it.”

Mero, otherwise known as Joel Martinez, added, “The lead-in to your show is super important. If you have American Ninja Part 3 playing before your show, you’re not going to get a lot of [viewers]. But if you have The Chi or Billions, you get more eyeballs.”