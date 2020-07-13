Dermot Mulroney Joins Carlson Young’s ‘The Blazing World’

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney is set to co-star opposite Carlson Young and Udo Kier and in The Blazing World, Young’s directorial debut feature based on her 2018 Sundance Film Festival short of the same name. Written by Young and Pierce Brown, the thriller follows a self-destructive young woman who decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive.

The pic is slated to begin production in August start outside of Austin, Texas and will shoot entirely on one property with the cast and crew quarantining together in a private resort for both prep and the shoot. Producers are Brinton Bryan of Greenbelt Films, which is also handling the financing, as well as Elizabeth Avellán and Rana Joy Glickman of TealHouse Entertainment.

“The film was not initially developed to be a COVID-era project, but when the pandemic hit and like everyone we had to shut down pre-production, we went back and took a closer look at the script and realized that with a few minor changes we could shoot this with a minimal crew, in one location, and with only a handful of actors without sacrificing the production value or integrity of the overall film,” said Bryan.

Andrew Carlberg will serve executive producer alongside Ted Field and Justin Smith of Radar Pictures.

Mulroney was most recently seen in Netflix’s Messiah, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, and the second season of Amazon’s Hanna.

