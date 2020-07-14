Canadian Drama ‘Departure’ Takes Flight At Peacock As Streamer Unveils Premiere Date For ‘A.P. Bio’

Peacock has picked up Departure, the Canadian drama starring The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer, ahead of the service’s nationwide launch Wednesday.

The NBCU streamer has acquired the rights to the drama, which was originally commissioned by Canada’s Global. The company already has rights to the six-part thriller in a number of international territories including the UK.

The show stars Panjabi as investigator Kendra Malley, who alongside her mentor, played by Knives Out star Plummer, are brought on to search for missing passenger plane Flight 716. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.

The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits).

Created by Vince Shiao, it is produced by Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions in association with Starlings Television and Corus Entertainment.

The drama will launch on Peacock on September 17.

Elsewhere, the streaming service has unveiled premiere dates for more originals.

The third season of A.P Bio, which previously aired on NBC, will launch September 3. The school comedy stars Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt and is produced by Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television.

Australian drama Five Bedrooms launches August 13 and Sky’s British comedy Hitmen, starring former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, launches on August 6.

The shows join Peacock’s nine originals that will launch on July 15 including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.