Denis Leary Strikes Development Deal With Fox Entertainment

Comedian Denis Leary has signed a development deal with Fox Entertainment. This comes two weeks after The Moodys, which he stars in alongside Elizabeth Perkins, was picked up for a second season by Fox.

Leary, who also previously starred in FX drama Rescue Me, will develop and produce comedy, drama and animation via the deal, which runs through his recently launched production company Amoeba.

He may also star in projects that he creates through the broadcast-exclusive arrangement.

Leary is the latest creative to strike a direct deal with Fox Entertainment; the company indked an animation deal with Dan Harmon last month and it also has deals with Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson.

“Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox. His creative pedigree speaks for itself; and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment of Fox Entertainment. “As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it.”

“Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox,” Leary said. “As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl.”

Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment, added, “Welcome Denis. You’re paying face value for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England.”