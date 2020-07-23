Click to Skip Ad
Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dies: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Season 8 Star Was 34

Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, known as the “Miami Maverick” during her season 8 appearance on the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club, has died. No cause of death was revealed.

Roche’s death was confirmed by record producer Vince Valholla, who employed Roche as VP of A&R for his Valholla Entertainment.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Valholla posted on Facebook. “Don’t know what to say. Mimi (@demitrajade) was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know, and work with her. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. God gained another angel.”

Roche joined Bad Girls Club in 2012. The reality show focused on seven aggressive and unruly women and their confrontations while living in luxury in a mansion.

