Demi Moore Leads Erotic QCode Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’ With Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Gwendoline Christie & Lena Dunham

Demi Moore is to star in and produce starry scripted podcast series Dirty Diana, which is being billed as “a new form of erotica” and will bow July 13.

Created during lockdown by Run Sweetheart Run and Country Strong writer-director Shana Feste, the six-episode series will tell the story of a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection, and sex. The drama will portray sex and longing from a female gaze, with female pleasure at its center, according to the producers.

Starring with Moore are Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren.

Moore will serve as an executive producer, along with QCode’s Rob Herting and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, with Feste and Jennifer Besser producing through their Quiet Girl Productions. Feste wrote with Jennifer Besser.

Feste said, “I wanted to create a show about a marriage that felt genuine and compelling and so erotic it made you want to have sex with your partner after listening to it. Dirty Diana gave me the opportunity to work with some incredible actors, including the amazing and sexy Demi Moore, who brought my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable. I am hoping listeners get a fresh perspective of sex as seen through an all-female lens.”

The production included QCode sending actors sterilized recording equipment. Scenes were acted out on Zoom with Feste.

Screen rights are available on the show. QCode’s previous podcasts to have been picked up for screen versions include Cynthia Erivo movie Carrier at Amblin and Amazon series The Left Right Game.

The LA-based audio outfit, which has grown to 12 employees, is planning to produce multiple podcasts this year in different genres. The company is also in discussion with financiers about investment.

Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Bang is repped by UTA and Sharky & Co. in the UK. Feste is repped by CAA and Marks Law Group.