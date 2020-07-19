Deepika Padukone, Prabhas To Team In New Nag Ashwin Film Project

Confirming longstanding rumors, actress Deepika Padukone will team with Baahubali actor Prabhas in a forthcoming untitled Nag Ashwin-directed film.

The news on the project was revealed on the actors’ social media profiles on Sunday. Prabhas welcomed Padukone with a simple statement: “We are very excited to have Deepika Padukone onboard, welcome.”

Padukone will make her debut in the Telugu film industry in the project. “Beyond thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead…”

The film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will be issued in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. No other details were available on the film.

Padukone’s next Hindi film is Kabir Khan’s ’83. Prabhas’s last film was in 2019, Saaho.