‘Debris’ Star Riann Steele Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: British-American actress Riann Steele, on the cusp of her American television breakthrough, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The signing comes on the heels of NBC last week giving a series order to sci-fi drama Debris, which marks Steele’s first U.S. series regular role.

Steele is the female lead opposite Jonathan Tucker in Debris, from writer J.H. Wyman, Legendary Television & Universal Television. Echoing The X-Files and Men In Black, in Debris, two agents — played by Steele and Tucker — from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Steele’s previous TV credits include arcs on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans and Syfy’s The Magicians as well as Netflix’s Lovesick and Crazyhead, and BBC One’s Dr. Who, Holby City and Death in Paradise.



On the film side, Steele recently starred in indie thriller, The Creeping, which is currently in post-production. She can also be seen in Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp and previously starred in Powder Room and One Crazy Thing. Early in her career, Steele was a regular fixture at the Royal Shakespeare Company after graduating from Arts Educational Schools in London.

Steele, who did not have U.S. agency representation when she was cast in the Debris pilot, continues to be repped by Ellipsis Entertainment Group and Independent Talent Group in the UK.