Netflix To Adapt Hamish Steele’s ‘DeadEndia’ Graphic Novels Into 2D Animated Series

Netflix has commissioned BAFTA-nominated UK company Blink Industries to adapt Hamish Steele’s DeadEndia young adult graphic novels into a 2D animated series.

DeadEndia follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical talking dog Pugsley as they battle supernatural forces during their summer jobs at a haunted house theme park.

Zach Barack (Spider-Man: Far from Home) stars as Barney, while Kody Kavitha (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice The Musical) play Norma and Pugsley respectively.

Netflix will premiere DeadEndia in 2021 and said Steele’s novels have been lauded for capturing the growing pains of young adulthood. Barney is transgender, while Norma is neurodiverse.

Steele said: “DeadEndia is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic. It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn’t made for you. It’s a drama about found family, identity and making mistakes.

“I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory!