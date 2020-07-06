‘Dead To Me’ Renewed For Third & Final Season; Creator Liz Feldman Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Netflix has renewed its popular dark comedy Dead To Me for a third season. Series creator Liz Feldman will return as executive producer/showrunner under a big overall deal she has signed with the streamer.

Under the multi-year pact, Feldman will also develop new original series and other projects for Netflix. Dead To Me stems from an overall deal Feldman previously had at CBS Television Studios, which produces the praised comedy and I hear bid to keep Feldman in the fold.

Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, has been a breakout commercial and critical hit. Its first season was watched by 30M households in its first month, ranked fourth on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 in the U.S. and scored Applegate an Emmy nomination.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift,” Feldman said. “Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Feldman executive produces Dead To Me with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.

“Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing,” said Netflix’s VP, Comedy Series Jane Wiseman. “We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come.

Before signing with CBS TV Studios in 2016 for her first overall deal, Feldman created and executive produced the NBC comedy series One Big Happy. For five seasons she also worked on CBS’ comedy series 2 Broke Girls, which she joined after the pilot. Feldman previously was a writer-producer on Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show sharing in two Daytime Emmy Awards with the show’s team.

