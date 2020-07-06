‘DC’s Stargirl’ Renewed For Season 2 By the CW, Will Migrate From DC Universe To Become Network Original Series

DC’s Stargirl is returning for a second season on the CW. The network has renewed the breakout superhero series starring Brec Bassinger based on the DC characters. Additionally, the network will become the exclusive in-season home to the series next season, with episodes airing on the CW network and streaming the next day on the CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms.

This will make DC’s Stargirl, initially a DC Universe original, a CW series. The first season of the series was commissioned by the DC Universe digital subscription service. The CW last fall acquired an exclusive linear window as well as play on the network’s non-linear platforms following its debut on DC Universe. DC’s Stargirl, which has been airing new episodes on the CW a day after their debut on DC Universe, has done well for the linear network and its platform with solid viewership. It is halfway through its first season.

Going forward, DC’s Stargirl will not be available on DC Universe. The service’s original slate has been dwindling as it has been focusing on its core business of DC comic book and news content for fans. DC Universe has one exclusive original series, Titans; Doom Patrol is now shared with HBO Max.

DC’S Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.

In addition to Bassinger, the series also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.

Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter, who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. DC’s Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.