DC Wade Joins Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment As Partner

EXCLUSIVE: DC Wade has joined Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment as a partner.

Wade was a talent agent at WME for five years before departing last year to help form upstart Imagine Artist Management as a partner. The management firm, independent extension of Imagine, closed a few months ago, putting Wade in play. In a competitive situation, with multiple management companies interested, Wade opted to set up shop at Odenkirk Provissiero, led by principals Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero.

“Naomi, Marc, and the whole team have built something special,” Wade said. “I’m excited to help expand and amplify the OPE brand as we continue into the next decade of the company.”

Wade brings with him a roster of established and emerging diverse talent, including Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, whose HBO special, executive produced by Wade, premiered in June. His other clients include Odd Mom Out showrunner Lara Spotts, and the writer/director/actor Kemiyondo Coutinho, who most recently wrote on the Step Up series for Starz/Lionsgate and, as a performer, starred in an episode of the praised Apple anthology comedy series Little America.

“From our first Zoom, we knew he was a cultural match for our company,” said Odenkirk and Provissiero. “DC has exceptional taste. He brings a substantial list of diverse voices, many of them writer-performers, who fit perfectly into our ethos. And he is a terrific person. We are thrilled he’s joining us.”

Wade started in the WME mailroom, rising to agent in the talent department.