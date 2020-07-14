Jai Rodriguez, Loni Love Set To Host Daytime Emmy Livestreams For Digital, Animation

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Jai Rodriguez will host the Daytime Emmy Awards livestream ceremony honoring Digital Dramas this Sunday and The Real‘s Loni Love will host the ceremony for Children’s, Lifestyle & Animation programming the following Sunday.

The host announcements were made today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. NATAS also said today that the 41st Sports Emmy Awards will livestream on Tuesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET., and the 41st News & Documentary awards will stream in mid-to-late September, followed by the 71st Technology & Engineering Emmys in mid-to-late October.

Two dedicated specials will also debut this fall, one recognizing Lifetime Achievement honorees in Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary and Technology & Engineering programming, and the other recognizing Spanish-Language nominees across the genres.

The new formats were designed to fit the demands of the coronavirus pandemic. Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS said in a statement, “These unprecedented circumstances demanded new and exciting ways to recognize the great talents creating Daytime television.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony honoring Digital Dramas will livestream Sunday, July 19, 9 p.m. ET. The ceremony for Children’s, Lifestyle & Animation programming is set for Sunday, July 26, 8 p.m. ET. All events will be viewable on desktop, mobile, and smart TV platforms via TheEmmys.tv.