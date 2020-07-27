Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Amazon, HBO And Netflix Top Children’s, Lifestyle, And Animation Honorees; Alan Menken Achieves EGOT Status

The second round of winners for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled Sunday night as the ceremony handed out trophies honoring Children’s, Lifestyle, and Animation programming. The ceremony also paid tribute to Regin Philbin, who passed away this weekend, by sharing his acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award he received at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.

Hosted by Loni Love, the virtual ceremony follows last week’s event which honored the best in Digital Dramas with Amazon’s The Bay, After Forever and Studio City walking away as big winners. During the livestream, winners accepted their Emmys from the comfort of their own homes — or wherever they are in quarantine.

Presenters included Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon’s The Loud House and The Casagrandes), actress and social media star Tabitha Brown (Actress and Vegan Foodie), Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You!), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix’s Trinkets) and Andrew Zimmern (The Zimmern List).

When it came to networks, there was a three-way tie between Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Netflix for the top spot as they each won six Daytime Emmys. The Mouse House fared well with Disney Channel earning five trophies and Disney Junior winning four.

Big winners of the evening included Elena of Avalor which won three Daytime Emmys with its primetime finale special set for August 23. Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure also received three while Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration tallied three while the regulars series also earned a trio of Emmys.

Alan Menken became the 16th person in history to achieve EGOT status, joining an exclusive group of people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Menken won for Best Original Song along with Glenn Slater for the aforementioned Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. It should be noted that Menken received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990. This marks his first competitive Emmy win.

The 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards are set for August 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT while the 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards are slated for Awards September 2020.

Read the complete list of Daytime Emmy winners from the Children’s, Lifestyle, and Animation categories below.

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

Sesame Street, HBO

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Ghostwriter, Apple TV+

Outstanding Young Adult Program

Trinkets, Netflix

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia, YouTube.com

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the StoryBots, Netflix

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

The Dragon Prince, Netflix

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

The Last Kids on Earth, Netflix

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Could You Survive the Movies? YouTube Originals

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

George to the Rescue, NBC

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

The Zimmern List, Travel Channel

Outstanding Special Class Series

The Day I Picked My Parents, A&E

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

The Brave Great Big Story

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music HBO

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson, Amazon Prime Video

Dino Dana

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Disney Junior Beaker, Chef

Muppet Babies

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program

Mike Rowe, Host, Facebook Watch

Returning the Favor



Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, CBS

Head Writer: Jim Lichtenstein

Writers, Stephanie Himango, John Murphy, Norma Rubio, Alie Ward

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

Sesame Street, HBO

Directors: Ken Diego, Rick Fernandes, Shannon Flynn, Benjamin Lehmann, Jack Jameson, Linda Mendoza, Liliana Olszewski, Scott Preston, Matt Vogel

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program

“Waiting in the Wings”, Disney Channel, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Composer: Alan Menken

Lyricist: Glenn Slater

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Jeopardy!, Syndicated

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, Food Network

Giada Entertains

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Tamron Hall

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior

Writer/Producer: Craig Gerber Story Editor Silvia Olivas

Writers: Kate Kondell, Tom Rogers, Rachel Ruderman, Cam Baity



Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Disney Channel

Head Writer/Story Editor: Jase Ricci

Writer: Ricky Roxburgh

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

Trinkets, Netflix

Writers: Amy Andelson, Stephanie Coggins, Linda Gase, Emily Meyer, Jess Meyer, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Matt Shire

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Tumble Leaf, Amazon Prime Video

Director: Drew Hodges

Animation Directors: Michael Granberry, Dan MacKenzie

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Channel

Director: Eddie Trigueros

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program

Giada in Italy Capri, Food Network

Director: Anne Fox

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program

Milk Street, PBS

Director: Jan Maliszewski

Outstanding Directing Special Class

Hate Among Us, Popstar TV

Director: David McKenzie

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

The Tom & Jerry Show, Boomerang

Composers: Vivek Maddala, Steve Morrell

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Green Eggs and Ham, Netflix

Casting Director: Mary Hidalgo



Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO



Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program

The Casagrandes, Nickelodeon

AND

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Disney Channel

Outstanding Cinematography

Tumble Leaf, Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, Apple TV+

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Channel

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

Batman: Hush, Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Odd Squad, PBS

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Batman: Hush, Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior

Outstanding Special Effects Costume, Makeup and Hairstyling

Dino Dana, Amazon Prime Video

AND

Sesame Street, HBO