Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Amazon, HBO And Netflix Top Children’s, Lifestyle, And Animation Honorees; Alan Menken Achieves EGOT Status

The second round of winners for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled Sunday night as the ceremony handed out trophies honoring Children’s, Lifestyle, and Animation programming. The ceremony also paid tribute to Regin Philbin, who passed away this weekend, by sharing his acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award he received at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.
Hosted by Loni Love, the virtual ceremony follows last week’s event which honored the best in Digital Dramas with Amazon’s The Bay, After Forever and Studio City walking away as big winners. During the livestream, winners accepted their Emmys from the comfort of their own homes — or wherever they are in quarantine.
Presenters included Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon’s The Loud House and The Casagrandes), actress and social media star Tabitha Brown (Actress and Vegan Foodie), Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You!), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix’s Trinkets) and Andrew Zimmern (The Zimmern List).
When it came to networks, there was a three-way tie between Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Netflix for the top spot as they each won six Daytime Emmys. The Mouse House fared well with Disney Channel earning five trophies and Disney Junior winning four.
Big winners of the evening included Elena of Avalor which won three Daytime Emmys with its primetime finale special set for August 23. Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure also received three while Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration tallied three while the regulars series also earned a trio of Emmys.
Alan Menken became the 16th person in history to achieve EGOT status, joining an exclusive group of people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Menken won for Best Original Song along with Glenn Slater for the aforementioned Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. It should be noted that Menken received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990. This marks his first competitive Emmy win.
The 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards are set for August 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT while the 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards are slated for Awards September 2020.
Read the complete list of Daytime Emmy winners from the Children’s, Lifestyle, and Animation categories below.
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
Sesame Street, HBO
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program
Ghostwriter, Apple TV+
Outstanding Young Adult Program
Trinkets, Netflix
Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program
Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia, YouTube.com
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
Ask the StoryBots, Netflix
Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
The Dragon Prince, Netflix
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
The Last Kids on Earth, Netflix
Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
Could You Survive the Movies? YouTube Originals
Outstanding Lifestyle Series
George to the Rescue, NBC
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
The Zimmern List, Travel Channel
Outstanding Special Class Series
The Day I Picked My Parents, A&E
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
The Brave Great Big Story
Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program
Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music HBO
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program
Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson, Amazon Prime Video
Dino Dana
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Disney Junior Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies
Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program
Mike Rowe, Host, Facebook Watch
Returning the Favor
Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, CBS
Head Writer: Jim Lichtenstein
Writers, Stephanie Himango, John Murphy, Norma Rubio, Alie Ward
Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program
Sesame Street, HBO
Directors: Ken Diego, Rick Fernandes, Shannon Flynn, Benjamin Lehmann, Jack Jameson, Linda Mendoza, Liliana Olszewski, Scott Preston, Matt Vogel
Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program
“Waiting in the Wings”, Disney Channel, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Composer: Alan Menken
Lyricist: Glenn Slater
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Jeopardy!, Syndicated
Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis, Food Network
Giada Entertains
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Tamron Hall, Syndicated
Tamron Hall
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior
Writer/Producer: Craig Gerber Story Editor Silvia Olivas
Writers: Kate Kondell, Tom Rogers, Rachel Ruderman, Cam Baity
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Disney Channel
Head Writer/Story Editor: Jase Ricci
Writer: Ricky Roxburgh
Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program
Trinkets, Netflix
Writers: Amy Andelson, Stephanie Coggins, Linda Gase, Emily Meyer, Jess Meyer, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Matt Shire
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Tumble Leaf, Amazon Prime Video
Director: Drew Hodges
Animation Directors: Michael Granberry, Dan MacKenzie
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Channel
Director: Eddie Trigueros
Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program
Giada in Italy Capri, Food Network
Director: Anne Fox
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program
Milk Street, PBS
Director: Jan Maliszewski
Outstanding Directing Special Class
Hate Among Us, Popstar TV
Director: David McKenzie
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
The Tom & Jerry Show, Boomerang
Composers: Vivek Maddala, Steve Morrell
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Green Eggs and Ham, Netflix
Casting Director: Mary Hidalgo
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO
Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program
The Casagrandes, Nickelodeon
AND
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Disney Channel
Outstanding Cinematography
Tumble Leaf, Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, Apple TV+
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Channel
Outstanding Sound Mixing
Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program
Batman: Hush, Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program
Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
Odd Squad, PBS
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Batman: Hush, Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Elena of Avalor, Disney Junior
Outstanding Special Effects Costume, Makeup and Hairstyling
Dino Dana, Amazon Prime Video
AND
Sesame Street, HBO
