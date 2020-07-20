Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Amazon Tops Digital Dramas With ‘The Bay’, ‘After Forever’ And ‘Studio City’

On Sunday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) unveiled the winners in the Digital Dramas category for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards via a virtual livestream ceremony hosted by Jai Rodriguez from the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

As the first virtual ceremony for the Daytime Emmys, Rodriguez hosted from a studio in Burbank adhering social distancing production protocols while the nominees waited to hear the winners virtually. The livestream from a dedicated, Vimeo-powered online viewing platform created for the Emmys also included interviews with some of the nominees throughout the ceremony.

This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards received nearly 300 entries in the Digital Drama categories, representing 25 separate shows entered across the genre. The nominees included the first two transgender acting nominees in Daytime Emmy history including Scott Turner Schofield his role in Studio City on Amazon Prime and Rowin for her role in King Ester on YouTube. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Willam also made history as the first drag queen nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role in Eastsiders.

Related Story Jai Rodriguez, Loni Love Set To Host Daytime Emmy Livestreams For Digital, Animation

The Bay The Series walked away with three Emmys while Amazon Prime Video came out on top scoring five trophies for their series Studio City, After Forever and the aforementioned The Bay.

Read the complete list of winners for the Digital Dramas.

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series

Tina Benko as Helen

The Rehearsal

rehearsalseries.com

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series

Tristan Rogers as Doc

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series

Lin Shaye as Diane

Eastsiders

Netflix

Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever

Writers: Michael Slade, Kevin Spirtas

Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series

Director: Gregori J. Martin

Co-Director: Kristos Andrews

Amazon Prime Video

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will stream its ceremony for Children’s, Lifestyle, & Animation on July 26 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT while the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards are set for August 11 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT. The 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be held on a to-be-determined date in September.