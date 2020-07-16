David Tennant Serial Killer Drama ‘Des’ Picked Up By AMC’s Sundance Now Amid Slew Of International Sales

Des, ITV’s drama starring David Tennant as British serial killer Dennis Nilsen, has been acquired by a raft of international broadcasters and streamers, including AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the U.S., Canada and Caribbean.

Made by All3Media-backed Catherine The Great producer New Pictures, the miniseries has also been sold by All3Media International to DIRECTV in Latin America, STAN in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.

In Europe, Des has been acquired by C More Entertainment in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, while other deals include VRT (Flemish Belgium), Siminn hf (Iceland), TV2 (Norway) and Virgin Media Television (Ireland). BritBox has picked up second-window rights in the UK.

Des was developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold, with Neal writing the first two episodes and Kelly Jones penning the third. It charts Nilsen’s unraveling from the point of his arrest to his trial, and is based on the Brian Masters book Killing For Company, which attempted to get inside the mind of the killer.

Masters is a central character in ITV’s drama and is played by The Crown star Jason Watkins. Line Of Duty actor Daniel Mays features as Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay. Willow Grylls, Kim Varvell, Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke, Neal, Arnold and Tennant are the executive producers. ITV drama head Polly Hill commissioned the series.