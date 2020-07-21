David Schwimmer Offers Production Update For ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

David Schimmer offered an update on the postponed Friends’ Reunion Special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday. He said HBO Max is planning a production start date sometime in August for the special, which has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August,” Schwimmer told Fallon. “But honestly, we’re going to wait and see [for] another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if it’s not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

Schimmer, who played Ross Geller on the NBC sitcom, described the unscripted special as “a really fun interview” with “some other surprise bits.” It will reunite Schimmer, along with series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on stage for the first time in 16 years.

Production was set to start earlier this year before being shut down by the global pandemic. The special had been set to debut with the May 27 launch of WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, but because of the prolonged outbreak it was not able to join all 236 episodes of the NBC show as WarnerMedia rolled out the service.

It will be filmed on the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

The special is to be directed by Ben Winston with the cast also serving as executive producers alongside Winston and Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions with Emma Conway and James Longman as co-exec producers.

Check out Schwimmer’s complete interview with Fallon above.