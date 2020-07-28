David Rubin Re-Elected President Of Motion Picture Academy

Casting director David Rubin has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s board of governors. This will be the second one-year term for Rubin, who earlier in the day was nominated for an Emmy for his casting work on Big Little Lies.

The board also elected to officer positions the following:

Lois Burwell, First Vice President

(chair, Awards and Events Committee)

Larry Karaszewski, Vice President

(chair, Preservation and History Committee)

Isis Mussenden, Vice President

(chair, Museum Committee)

Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President

(chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer

(chair, Finance Committee)

Janet Yang, Secretary

(chair, Membership and Governance Committee)

Burwell and Karaszewski were also re-elected to their positions, while Paramount chairman Jim Gianoulos is returning after a hiatus to the role of Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee), an office he previously held. He replaces Mark Johnson. Newly elected as first-time officers are Mussenden, replacing Sid Ganis as VP (chair, Museum Committee), Thomas replacing Nancy Utley as VP (chair, Education and Outreach), and Yang replacing Bonnie Arnold as Secretary (chair, Membership and Governance Committee).

Rubin is beginning his second year as president and eighth as a governor representing the Casting Directors branch. Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

With more than 100 film and television credits, Rubin has cast such features as The English Patient, Men in Black, Hairspray, Lars and the Real Girl, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Get Shorty, My Best Friend’s Wedding, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, Spaceballs, Fried Green Tomatoes and The Firm.

He is an eight-time Emmy nominee with two wins, for Game Change in 2012 and Big LIttle Lies in 2017.