‘David Makes Man’ Star Akili McDowell Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Akili McDowell, the star of OWN’s acclaimed coming-of-age series David Makes Man.

Created by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, David Makes Man follows 14-year-old David (McDowell) from the projects, haunted by the death of his friend and relying on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty.

The title role in the series, already renewed for a second season, has been a star-making turn for the young actor who is being pursued for other projects, including an arc on Season 5 of Showtime’s Billions.

The first season of David Makes Man, a Peabody Award winner and a Gotham Award and Critics’ Choice Award nominee, will make its streaming debut July 16 on HBO Max.

McDowell is managed by Carissa Stewart at GSA Entertainment and his attorney is Ashley Silver at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver, & Thompson.