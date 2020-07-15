‘The Terror’ EP Dave Kajganich Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 TV Studios

Dave Kajganich (AMC’s The Terror, Amazon’s Suspiria) has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to create, develop and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms.

“Dave Kajganich has been one of our favorite writers for some time now and one of the people we are most often asked about by the platforms around town,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 TV studios, a division of Disney TV Studios. “As soon as The Terror ended its first season, we began talks with Dave and his reps. We’re really excited about the shows that Dave is creating now, and even more so about his future at Fox 21 and Disney Television Studios.”

Feature writer Kajganich made his TV debut as the developer, executive producer and showrunner of the first season of AMC’s anthology series The Terror, from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. The series has aired two installments to date, with AMC mulling a third season.

On the feature side, Kajganich wrote Suspiria, director Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 update of the 1970s Italian horror classic, and A Bigger Splash — which he also produced — as well as True Story and Blood Creek.

“I’m charging into this deal full of ambition and ready to work very hard for Bert and Craig [Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios],” Kajganich said. “The generous welcome I’ve received from Fox 21 has been fantastic and is so appreciated. I count myself lucky to have such a wickedly smart and supportive home team in television now. We’re already up to some pretty substantial mischief.”

Kajganich is repped by Robyn Meisinger at Anonymous Content and attorney Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.