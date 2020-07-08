Darren Star Strikes Overall Deal with ViacomCBS

Darren Star is extending his relationship with ViacomCBS after inking an overall deal with the company’s Entertainment & Youth Group.

Star recently wrapped the sixth season of his TV Land comedy Younger, which has been picked up for a seventh season, making it the cable network’s longest running original scripted series.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the City creator will develop and produce series for the company’s linear networks and through MTV Studios, overseen by Keith Cox, President of its Entertainment & Youth Studios.

This comes as he is prepping the seventh season of Younger, which stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar. He also created, wrote and is exec producing Emily In Paris, a series about Emily, played by Lily Collins, a driven twenty-something American woman from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm.

The show was originally set for Paramount Network, but it is understood to be on its way to Netflix, although Deadline understands that no deal is done.

Star said, “I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group. They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms.”

“Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business,” added Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of pop culture like no other,” said Cox. “He’s a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we’re elated to be in business with him for the long-term.”