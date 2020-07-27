‘Daredevil’ Actor Peter Shinkoda Claims Jeph Loeb Made Anti-Asian Comments During Production Of Netflix Series

Daredevil Actor Peter Shinkoda took a stand on Sunday during #SaveDaredevilCon as he claimed that former head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb said anti-Asian comments during the production of the series.

Shinkoda plays, Nobu Yoshioka who is part of the Hand in the series. During a panel with fellow actors Geoffrey Cantor and Tommy Walker, Shinkoda talked about how there was a story about Nobu in the works that dove deeper into his relationship with Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho) but it as scrapped”. He was clearly reluctant to talk about it at first, but that reluctance was quick to go away because he felt that he had to say something.

“Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao…and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners,” Shinkoda said. “He said, ‘Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a sh*t so don’t write about Nobu and Gao.'” As a result, the storyline was dropped.

Related Story 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' EPs Talk Tonight's Final-Season Debut, More Marvel, Time Travel, Hydra & How It All Ends

This isn’t the first time Loeb has been accused for being tone-deaf about Asian representation. When Finn Jones was announced as the lead for Iron Fist, many saw it as a missed opportunity to cast an Asian in the lead. More than that, the dated story of the comic book character bolstered the white savior trope and the fetishization of Asian mysticism. Loeb also decided to show up to Comic-Con in a karate outfit which was definitely not a good look.

This adds to the alleged unprofessional behavior by show creators and producers on sets of comic book projects. Ray Fisher said the following about Joss Whedon when he filled in as director on Justice League: “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

During a Justice Con panel, Fisher stood by his claims saying, “If anything I’ve said about that man is untrue, I invite him to sue me for libel, slander….anything.”

Fisher also took to Twitter to support Shinkoda, saying “Our industry will not advance unless we are willing to speak the names of those preventing it from doing so! Thank you for standing up and speaking out @PeterShinkoda I stand with you.”

Watch the #SaveDaredevilCon panel below. Shinkoda starts talking about Loeb’s alleged comments at the 10-minute mark.