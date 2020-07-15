‘Dancing With The Stars’: Tyra Banks To Host & Exec Produce As ABC Plans Format Refresh

ABC has found its new dancing queen. Former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks will host and exec produce Dancing with the Stars as the network looks for a “creative refresh”.

This comes two days after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews revealed that they were leaving the competition show, which is based on BBC format Strictly Come Dancing.

Banks will host season 29, which is set to air later this fall, as long as the network can waltz past the COVID-19 production shutdown.

She will exec produce the show, which is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, alongside Andrew Llinares.

ABC said that the team is planning to refresh the format, while “honoring the show America loves”.

Banks, who also previously hosted America’s Got Talent, appointment comes two months after she apologized for comments she made in a 2006 episode of America’s Next Top Model after a clip of her criticizing a contestant’s tooth gap went viral in recent weeks, triggering a storm of criticism.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances, it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Banks. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multi-hyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Valerie Bruce, general manager, LA Productions, BBC Studios, added, “Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us. We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of Dancing with the Stars. This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing Dancing with the Stars as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction. We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the Dancing with the Stars family.”

Tyra Banks is represented by UTA.