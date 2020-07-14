‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron To Exit ABC Reality Competition

Tom Bergeron will not be returning to host the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars.

The long-time host, who has been on the show since 2005 and over 400 episodes, revealed the news on social media (below). He called the show the “most unexpected gift of my career”.

This comes as the long-running reality competition series, which is based on British format Strictly Come Dancing, faces the COVID-19 production challenges ahead of its fall debut.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke recently told Deadline that BBC Studios, the company that produces the show, had taken lessons from other territories.

“I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it,” she said. “We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”

Last month, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe became the first star lined up to waltz over to the show.