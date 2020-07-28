Daisy Ridley Teams With ‘Killing Eve’ Writer On Audible Drama ‘Islanders’ About Reality TV Contestant

EXCLUSIVE: Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has teamed up with UK scribe Elinor Cook, a writer on season 3 of Killing Eve, on Audible Original drama Islanders, about a reality TV contestant.

The Audible Emerging Playwright commission tells the story of a young woman, performed by Ridley, who has always felt invisible. When she becomes a contestant on a televised dating show, she’s thrust into a manufactured paradise. To remain in the game, she tries on different personas and partners. But as the days – or weeks – pass and the lines between truth and fiction blur, she must confront her long-held anxieties about identity and the desire to be seen…all while the cameras are rolling.

Ridley has been recording the standalone audio drama from her home in London. It will be released on September 10.

The actress said: “I really enjoyed performing Elinor Cook’s Islanders. Coming from a group working environment, it’s very rare to have to perform a piece, uninterrupted, but I found the creative process to be challenging and rewarding in equal measure. Elinor’s writing is beautiful, and she manages to convey incredible depth, even through the facade of a constructed reality TV show. I feel really lucky I was able to explore this piece with Elinor and the Audible team.”

Cook was the winner of the George Devine Award 2013 for Most Promising Playwright. Her TV credits also include Working Title and BBC’s drama The Secrets with Olivia Colman. She is currently contributing to shows for Kudos and See-Saw and developing adaptations and originals with Drama Republic, Raw and Sister Pictures. Her plays and adaptations have been performed at the Donmar Warehouse, Bush Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, among others.

In-demand Brit actress Ridley has big-budget Lionsgate pic Chaos Walking due for release early next year. Among projects in development are STX thriller The Ice Beneath Her. 2019 epic Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker was the third-highest-grossing movie in the storied sci-fi franchise.