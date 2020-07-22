Daisha Riley Dies: ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Was 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on Good America Morning, has died at the age of 35, Michael Strahan announced Tuesday on GMA. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away,” Strahan told viewers. “She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.”



GMA then played a video photo montage tribute to Riley narrated by Strahan. You can watch it below the story.

“You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work, because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story,” Strahan said, adding “Daisha Riley could write a breaking news piece with lightning speed. On features, she could make you cry with her exquisite words.”

Related Story Joe Sutton Dies: Publicist And Manager For Jerry Seinfeld, Beach Boys & Others Also Explored Lives Of Entertainment Legends On MPTF Show

“As one colleague said, Daisha had grit and grace. She took pride in her work and she fought for it, because to Daisha, there was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. And trust us when we say, for all of us at ‘GMA,’ there was no greater privilege than knowing Daisha Riley. She was never the loudest voice in the room, but she was always the smartest. Funny and brilliant, and above all, kind, quick with a smile and a kitten meme just when you needed it most,” Strahan said.

“She was beloved by all of us here. Her smile lit up a room,” Strahan added. “We can’t express how much we are going to miss her.”

Anchor Robin Roberts shared a remembrance of Riley on Twitter. “Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman….talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit,” Roberts wrote.

Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman….talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/3bNbmtb0rr — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) July 21, 2020

Amy Robach tweeted, “Sending love to sweet Daisha’s family – she was a bright light that shined on everyone she met – we will do our best to carry her light in our hearts each and every day.”

Sending love to sweet Daisha’s family – she was a bright light that shined on everyone she met – we will do our best to carry her light in our hearts each and every day 💔 https://t.co/u7Vy5YvkWf — Amy Robach (@arobach) July 21, 2020