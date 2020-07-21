Cynthia Erivo To Star In ‘Talent Show’ For Universal

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the Universal Pictures drama Talent Show, which is being directed by Gandja Monteiro (Vida, The Chi). Emmy winner Lena Waithe penned the latest version of the script from an earlier version by Aimee Lagos. George Tillman Jr. and Robert Teitel are producing under their State Street Pictures label.

Based on an idea from Step Up franchise, Save the Last Dance scribe Duane Adler, the plot follow a failed songwriter who returns home to Chicago to lead a group of at-risk youth in their annual talent show.

Waithe will serve as executive producer alongside State Street’s Jay Marcus. Erik Baiers and Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of Universal, while Rishi Rajani will oversee for Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions.

Erivo, nominated for an Oscar for her leading role in Harriet, is also a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner. She’ll soon be seen portraying the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha.