Crown Media Family Networks Taps Wonya Lucas As President & CEO

Wonya Lucas has been named president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks.

In her new role, Lucas will be responsible for the strategic direction, daily management and growth of the three linear networks—the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama—as well as the company’s digital platforms and subscription streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

Lucas takes over the role previously held by Bill Abbott, who stepped down in January following Hallmark Channel’s controversial handling of a same-sex ad. Lucas will report to Mike Perry, CEO of parent company Hallmark Cards, Inc.

“Wonya is a brand builder at her core who shares Hallmark’s beliefs and values. She has a deep understanding of the role our brand plays in fulfilling a bigger purpose in people’s lives,” Perry said. “After a thorough search process, we found a remarkable leader with proven general management skills, as well as a track record of success in driving business results and evolving the positioning and programming of a brand. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Wonya to the Hallmark family.”

“Hallmark has been central to my life since I can remember, starting with those Hallmark Hall of Fame movies that were as enriching as they were entertaining,” Lucas said. “In some ways, my entire career has led me to this incredible opportunity to use the breadth of my experience and skills to evolve an iconic and beloved brand, a culture and a business. I am honored to link arms with the multi-talented leaders and their teams at Crown to build toward an exciting future.”

Lucas has held previous leadership positions at Discovery, TNT, and the Weather Channel, among others. Most recently, she was the president and CEO of the NPR and PBS outlets in Atlanta.