Crime Story Media & Acast Team On ‘Jury Duty: The Trial Of Robert Durst’ Real-Time True Crime Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: Crime Story Media has partnered with leading global podcast company Acast on the original series Jury Duty: The Trial of Robert Durst.

Acast will host, distribute, and monetize the podcast series, which will follow the upcoming Durst murder trial in real time.

Acast/Crime Story Media

Durst is charged with the killing of his friend Susan Berman in her home in December 2000. Durst was arrested on March 14, 2015, the day before the final episode of HBO’s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, the documentary which included interviews with Durst that helped lead to his arrest. The trial was initially set to begin in March in Los Angeles, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now slated to begin on July 27.

The series will be hosted by Kary Antholis, Publisher and Editor of Crime Story Media’s flagship platform, CrimeStory.com and Former President of Miniseries and Cinemax Programming at HBO. Antholis has served as a commentator on Court TV for the Robert Durst trial and has covered the pretrial proceedings extensively at CrimeStory.com.

New episodes will premiere weekly featuring unique access to evidence and testimony from pre-trial proceedings, courtroom recaps, expert commentary, witness testimony and interviews with individuals who have special knowledge related to the trial. Additional special episodes will be added to report on breaking news from the trial.

“Kary’s Academy Award- and Emmy-winning documentary and television work has for decades set a new bar in visual storytelling. Our team at Acast is thrilled to be working with him in bringing that caliber of production to new audiences, through audio,” said Tim Ruggeri, senior content development manager at Acast. “Jury Duty: The Trial of Robert Durst breaks ground in podcasting by giving listeners exclusive, early access to audio and behind-the-scenes insights from the courtroom — providing listeners with a real-time invitation to the Robert Durst trial. This show changes the game for true crime podcasts.”

“We are excited to work with Acast to introduce an unprecedented new format of storytelling to the podcasting world. This series will allow us to expand on the work that we do at CrimeStory.com seeking innovative ways to tell stories of crime and justice,” said Antholis.



Jury Duty: The Trial of Robert Durst will be available on all podcast players, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Acast app, starting Wednesday, July 15.

Listen to the trailer below.