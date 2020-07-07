Crime Drama ‘Rip Crew’ From Mike Weiss & Michael Seitzman In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Rip Crew, a crime drama from Code Black creator/executive producer Michael Seitzman, executive producer Mike Weiss and ABC Signature Studios.
Written by Weiss, in Rip Crew, when a disgraced ex-FBI agent turned criminology professor discovers that his most gifted students are planning a massive heist, he decides to scoop their score and become the criminal he used to chase.
Weiss and Seitzman executive produce with Ross Dinerstein of Campfire. American Dream/American Knightmare producers Eva Gunz and Edward McGurn are co-executive producers. The story is inspired by a portion of Jerry Clark’s life rights, with Clark serving as consulting producer. The project stems from the overall deal Seitzman had at ABC Studios/ABC Signature Studios.
Weiss was an executive producer on the third season of Seitzman’s Code Black. He most recently was a consulting producer on ABC/ABC Studios’ Stumptown. He previously was a co-executive producer on Chicago P.D. and was a producer on The Mentalist.
Seitzman was also executive producer/showrunner on ABC’s Quantico. In addition to Code Black, he also created drama series Intelligence, which aired for one season on CBS.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.