Crime Drama ‘Rip Crew’ From Mike Weiss & Michael Seitzman In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Rip Crew, a crime drama from Code Black creator/executive producer Michael Seitzman, executive producer Mike Weiss and ABC Signature Studios.

Written by Weiss, in Rip Crew, when a disgraced ex-FBI agent turned criminology professor discovers that his most gifted students are planning a massive heist, he decides to scoop their score and become the criminal he used to chase.

Weiss and Seitzman executive produce with Ross Dinerstein of Campfire. American Dream/American Knightmare producers Eva Gunz and Edward McGurn are co-executive producers. The story is inspired by a portion of Jerry Clark’s life rights, with Clark serving as consulting producer. The project stems from the overall deal Seitzman had at ABC Studios/ABC Signature Studios.

Weiss was an executive producer on the third season of Seitzman’s Code Black. He most recently was a consulting producer on ABC/ABC Studios’ Stumptown. He previously was a co-executive producer on Chicago P.D. and was a producer on The Mentalist.

Seitzman was also executive producer/showrunner on ABC’s Quantico. In addition to Code Black, he also created drama series Intelligence, which aired for one season on CBS.