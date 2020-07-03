Click to Skip Ad
‘Council Of Dads’ Steady In Series Finale As Reruns Top Thursday Ratings

Council Of Dads
NBC

There was no dead-cat ratings bounce for Council of Dads, but the just-canceled NBC freshman drama series did not end its run on a low note. The Season 1 and series finale drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day rating on Thursday. That was on par with last week in the demo and down just in fraction in total viewers. (The L+SD audience was still one of the largest for the drama since its premiere.)

Following Council of Dads, NBC’s Blindspot (0.3, 1.9 million) held steady as it too is headed to its series finale.

The other two broadcast originals on repeats-dominated pre-holiday night were the CW’s Burden of Truth (0.1, 530K) and In the Dark (0.1, 460K), both relatively on par.

A rerun of CBS’ Young Sheldon was the most watched (4.2 million) and highest-rated in 18-49 program of the night, tied in the demo with a Holey Moley repeat on ABC.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

