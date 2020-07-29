‘Could You Survive The Movies?’ Renewed For Season 2 By YouTube

Are you ready to test the science of magic in the Harry Potter films? YouTube Originals has ordered a second season of Could You Survive the Movies? — its docuseries that picked up a Daytime Emmy over the weekend.

Hosted by YouTuber Jake Roper, the series from Ample Entertainment explores the magic and science behind classic movies including Back to the Future, Jumanji and Die Hard. The new season set for early 2021 will look at the power of water in Titanic, the science of sound and acoustics behind A Quiet Place and more — along with the Potter examination.

Roper and his team of “EduTubers” use immersive re-creations that blend unscripted scientific exploration with narrative storytelling. Each experiment transports viewers as the crew investigates the science of their favorite films — all while attempting to answer the important question: Could you survive the movies?

The show picked up a trophy for Outstanding Educational or Informational Series at the virtual 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

“The team on this series is nothing short of exceptional, and we’re so glad they’re getting the recognition they deserve,” said Ari Mark and Phil Lott, co-founders of Ample Entertainment. “Hats off to YouTube for their very real commitment to content that intersects entertainment with education.”

Mark, Lott, Roper and David Brown are executive producers on Could You Survive the Movies?

“Jake has brought this series to life through his passion for cinema and science, and I can’t wait for fans to see what he has in store for Season 2,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube Originals.