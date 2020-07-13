Cooper Hefner Mulls California Senate Run; Son Of Late Playboy Founder Eyeing District That Includes L.A.

Is California ready for a Senator Hefner? Cooper Hefner, son of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is folding out an exploratory campaign to run for the state’s 30th District, which includes Los Angeles.

The seven-year seat holder, Sen. Holly Mitchell, is running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in November. If she wins, Gov. Gavin Newsom would call for a special election in the first quarter; if Mitchell loses, the election would be in 2022.

There are nearly 1 million residents in California’s 30th District, which runs from Century City to South L.A., including Culver City, Cheviot Hills, the Crenshaw District, USC, downtown LA and parts of Inglewood.

Hefner, 28, is the son of Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy in the early 1950s and died in 2017, Cooper Hefner joined the company while in college but left in 2916. He returned months later as chief creative officer after his father existing that post. He took over as chief of global partnerships for Playboy Enterprises on 2019 but exited the company again three month later to found Hefner Media Corp.